Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.10

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 26851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 41.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,424 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

