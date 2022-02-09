Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Phreesia worth $49,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

PHR opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

