Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.070 EPS.

NYSE PDM opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

