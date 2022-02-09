PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 261,200 shares.The stock last traded at $54.05 and had previously closed at $54.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 657,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

