PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.
NYSE PML opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
