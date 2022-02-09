PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

NYSE PML opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.