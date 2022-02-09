PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

NYSE PML opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

