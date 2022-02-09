Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,342 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,669 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.24% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $98,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Amundi acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 512,040 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,568,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $254,992,000 after acquiring an additional 301,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after acquiring an additional 295,545 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $220.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $127.13 and a 1-year high of $232.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

