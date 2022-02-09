Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 over the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,381 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,874,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

