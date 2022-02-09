Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS.

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.89 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

