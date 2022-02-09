Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $144.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $112.96 and a twelve month high of $144.60.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.