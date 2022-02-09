Plaisance Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,484 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.45. 54,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,896. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.47 and a 200 day moving average of $609.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $245.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

