Plaisance Capital LLC Sells 25,850 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Plaisance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 57.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean comprises approximately 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,170. The stock has a market cap of $695.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

