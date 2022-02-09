Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $43,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

