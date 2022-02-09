Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

