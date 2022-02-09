Playa Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 40,147 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12,253% compared to the typical volume of 325 call options.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,555,559 shares valued at $69,387,363. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.