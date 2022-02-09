Playtech’s (PTEC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.20) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.20) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Playtech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 592 ($8.01).

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 624.90 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 696.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.76. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 347 ($4.69) and a one year high of GBX 775 ($10.48).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

