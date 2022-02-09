Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.03. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 14,656 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $223.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. 28.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.