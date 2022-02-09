Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 65,861 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 124.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65,861 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.13% of Natera worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

