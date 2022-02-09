Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 228,828 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 3.08% of Cogent Biosciences worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.86. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.