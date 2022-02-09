Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 5,504 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $143.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

