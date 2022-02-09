Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $84.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

