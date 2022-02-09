Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.27% of Criteo worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 390,207 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,640,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Criteo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,873,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after buying an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Criteo by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 403,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.99.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.