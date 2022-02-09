Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 32,301 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Netflix by 1,223.3% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 6,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $56,473,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $403.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

