Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Polaris worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

NYSE PII opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

