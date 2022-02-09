Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,308. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 million, a PE ratio of 416.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Powell Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Powell Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 312.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Powell Industries by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

