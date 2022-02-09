Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.
Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,308. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 million, a PE ratio of 416.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.33%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Powell Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Powell Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 312.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Powell Industries by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
