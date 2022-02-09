PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $154.25 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.88. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

