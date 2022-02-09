PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSK. increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.97.

PSK opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$11.32 and a one year high of C$17.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

