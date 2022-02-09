President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,628,679 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.94.

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

