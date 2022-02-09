President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,628,679 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £32.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.94.
About President Energy (LON:PPC)
