PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces $0.43 Semi-annual Dividend

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PSMT opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $808,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,477,433 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PriceSmart stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

