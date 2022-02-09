Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $88,799. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

