Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Priveterra Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Priveterra Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:PMGMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.