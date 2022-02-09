Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $123.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

