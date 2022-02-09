Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $261.94 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

