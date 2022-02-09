Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $261.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $195.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

