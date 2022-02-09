Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $209.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.80. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

