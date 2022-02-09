Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $612.62 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $620.08 and a 200-day moving average of $696.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

