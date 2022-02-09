Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $541,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,293,000 after purchasing an additional 147,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $177.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

