Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 637,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $594.50 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

