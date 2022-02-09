Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 718,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 269,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 215,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 148,422 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.