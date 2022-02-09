Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $364.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $555.77.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

