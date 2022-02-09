Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,569,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,548,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

