Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,525 shares of company stock worth $12,367,153. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD opened at $241.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

