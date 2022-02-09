Project Inverse (XIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $546,996.63

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $546,996.63 and approximately $320,774.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.88 or 0.07208898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,770.94 or 0.99953048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,693,664 coins and its circulating supply is 37,879,861 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

