Project TXA (TXA) Price Hits $2.44 on Major Exchanges

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00005469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $512,729.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.07264234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,609.49 or 1.00022118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

