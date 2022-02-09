ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.38

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.38 and traded as high as $57.27. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 1,989,033 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 299,982 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

