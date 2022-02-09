Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($160.92) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($147.13) to €122.00 ($140.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,307. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.