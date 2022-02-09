Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) target price on Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) target price on Prudential in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) target price on Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,245 ($16.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,277.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,385.89. The company has a market capitalization of £34.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.26.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

