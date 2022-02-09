PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading Up 9%

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PT Indosat Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers postpaid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks.

