PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.12% of PTC worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 37,007 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.89. 6,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,839. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

