Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 44,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,996. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $299.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 310,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 30.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.