Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 44,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,996. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $299.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Cycle (PCYO)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.