PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) to Issue GBX 2.67 Dividend

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PZC traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.80 ($2.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.35. The stock has a market cap of £843.73 million and a P/E ratio of -49.10. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Wednesday.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

